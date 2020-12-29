This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

There are countless options available when it comes to CBD products on the market today. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We provide you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating scale to get the best product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you On The Green CBD, a CBD company crafted with golfers in mind, hence the crafty and very fitting name. This CBD company has products ranging from CBD sunblock to CBD cooling gel, here are just a few products we have reviewed so far:

On The Green CBD – Highly Recommended

“Our products are made with CBD from hemp farms that are located throughout the USA, in states that have us farm bill-compliant program. They are some of the largest hemp farms in the country. Our products are made with consistent and unique genetics which provides our customers with a premium product and experience that they can trust in.” – On The Green CBD

On The Green CBD Soft Gel Capsules – 4 Pack

[IMAGE01 GOES HERE]

First up from On The Green CBD is their 4-pack of CBD Soft Gel Capsules. These capsules tested just slightly above the label claim for CBD with 152mg. These capsules do appear to be an isolate product as there are no other rare cannabinoids we like to see present. These soft gel capsules still receive an acceptable recommendation from our expert review with a score of 79. If you are looking for a completely THC-free capsule, these could be a great choice for you.

On The Green CBD Recovery Tincture

One of our favorite products from On The Green CBD is this Recovery CBD Tincture. This quality CBD oil is in our top 20 Best Broad Spectrum CBD Oils category, and gets a highly recommend from our expert review. This oil has many of the rare cannabinoids we like to see, including CBN, CBC and CBG. Also testing slightly above the label claim for CBD amount, with 1085mg, this is a great choice for anyone seeking a high-quality broad spectrum CBD oil.

On The Green CBD Relief Cooling Gel – 350mg

Last but not least from our tested On The Green CBD products is their CBD Relief Cooling Gel. This unique roll-on application topical gets a recommended review from our experts. Ranked sixth in our Best CBD Balm category, this cooling gel tested just above the label claim for CBD with 381mg, and does contain almost 10mg of CBC. This CBD topical passed all solvent and pesticide tests, making it a safe and ideal choice for golfers or anyone else seeking topical relief.

On The Green CBD – Key Takeaways from Real Tested CBD

When purchasing CBD online, there are countless options for your individual needs, but not all CBD is created equally. On The Green CBD is a reliable choice for high-quality CBD, especially for users who have affinity for golf. Here at Real Tested CBD, we take all the guess work out of buying quality CBD products online. We recommend On The Green CBD as a reliable and legitimate source for CBD, especially for active people or those who enjoy getting out on golf course.

To check out more of our Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights and CBD product guides, check here.