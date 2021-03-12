It’s (almost) time! For weeks, fans have wondered: When is the Bachelor finale? The wait is over, because Matt James’ season is coming to an end on Monday, March 15.

The leading man’s final episode will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC. During the episode, Matt, 29, will be deciding between contestants Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell. While it is customary for the lead to pop the question during the last rose ceremony, some couples — like Colton Underwood and ex Cassie Randolph — leave the reality dating show as boyfriend and girlfriend and opt not to get engaged.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

After the Final Rose, which was pretaped earlier this month, will begin at 10 p.m. and will likely air for at least one hour. The after show will be hosted by Emmanuel Acho amid Chris Harrison stepping back from the franchise following his statements about contestant Rachael’s social media racism scandal. He issued two apologies amid the backlash.

Rachael was accused of mistreating a girl during high school for “liking Black guys” and “liking” a slew of racist social media posts, including one that featured the Confederate flag. Photos then began circulating of the contestant attending an “Old South” antebellum-themed fraternity party in 2018. The Georgia native has since released a statement of apology.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Emmanuel is a TV host and author of Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man and promised to talk about the tough issues facing the franchise during his time in the host’s seat.

“My mission for After the Final Rose is very, very simple. Allow my white brothers and sisters who have watched the show and fell in love with Matt’s story to understand that Matt’s love story and his journey of love is different than other journeys of love particularly because of his complexion and of his skin color,” the former football player said on Good Morning America on March 10.

He added, “This is the most uncomfortable conversation in the history of the Bachelor franchise because it’s not just about relationships, but now it’s about race.” As for Chris, he said he “plans to be back” as host again, but it is unclear when he will return to Bachelor Nation.

In addition, fans may find out who the new Bachelorette is during ATFR. Reality Steve reported contestant Katie Thurston will be announced as the new leading lady for season 17.

That’s a wrap on season 25!