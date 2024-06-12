Jeezy and Jeannie Mai‘s divorce has been finalized, as Life & Style has obtained court records detailing how the paperwork was signed off on by a Fulton County, Georgia, judge on Tuesday, June 11.

“The settlement agreement, child support worksheet and permanent parenting plan order” were already in place and of record in their final judgement and decree of divorce.

In January, Jeannie, 45, asked judge to hold off on enforcing the prenup due to “compressed negotiations.” Her lawyers claimed that both parties were “expected to provide a complete disclosure of their respective financial positions, including disclosure of their assets and liabilities.”

However, the former The Real host’s attorneys claimed that the couple signed their prenup on March 26, 2021, just one day before their wedding. They argued that due to the “compressed timeframe, it was inherently challenging, if not impossible, for either party to engage in comprehensive due diligence. The result being an inability to fully comprehend, scrutinize, and verify the accuracy of the disclosed financial information, and casting doubt on the agreement’s integrity.”

It appears from their final divorce decree that the pair were able to work out whatever issues they had with their prenup.

Jeezy, 46 – real name Jay Wayne Jenkins – stunned fans when he filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, 2023, after more than two years of marriage. He claimed their union was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation.” The duo shares one child, daughter Monaco, who was born in January 2022.

Jeannie revealed she was completely blindsided by the divorce filing during a December 4, 2023, appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“I think at the time, when I found out at the same time as the rest of the world that my marriage was ending in divorce, I was gutted,” the former Style Network star explained. She said she was focused on “picking up the pieces,” “discovering” herself and “being a mom to the best blessing,” while referring to her daughter.

“Even though this year, I met the most broken version of me. I also met the strongest version of me,” Jeannie added.

At the time, the former couple’s divorce was contentious. In response to his filing, Jeannie hinted the rapper had been unfaithful and asked that their prenup be enforced — in particular a part about how there would be a “significant financial penalty” if either of them cheated.

A spokesperson for Jeezy called the infidelity claims “100 percent false.” The “Trap or Die” artist then accused Jeannie of acting like a “gatekeeper” to their daughter and requested that a custody hearing be set. “It’s become an unfortunate he-said- she-said situation,” a source exclusively told Life & Style on December 15, 2023, “and there seems to be no peace ahead.”