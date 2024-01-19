Jeannie Mai is asking a judge to hold off on enforcing the prenup in her divorce from Jeezy, Life & Style can confirm.

“On or about March 22, 2021, five days prior to their wedding, Ms. Jenkins retained the undersigned counsel to represent her in prenuptial negotiations initiated by Mr. Jenkins,” according to documents obtained by Life & Style, which were filed on Thursday, January 18.

Jeannie’s lawyers claimed that both parties were “expected to provide a complete disclosure of their respective financial positions, including disclosure of their assets and liabilities.”

However, the former talk show host’s lawyers claimed that the couple signed their prenup on March 26, just one day before their wedding.

“The abbreviated negotiation window raises significant concerns about the adequacy and thoroughness of the due diligence process, and each party’s full and fair disclosure of their financial positions. Given the compressed timeframe, it was inherently challenging, if not impossible, for either party to engage in comprehensive due diligence,” her lawyers argued. “The result being an inability to fully comprehend, scrutinize, and verify the accuracy of the disclosed financial information, and casting doubt on the agreement’s integrity.”

The documents also state that Jeannie, 45, “has significant reservations regarding Mr. Jenkins’ financial disclosures, necessitating a thorough investigation via discovery mechanisms prior to enforcement of the Prenuptial Agreement.” Her legal team is asking that the court hold or deny enforcing the prenup until the investigation is complete.

Jose Perez / Getty Images

This latest filing comes four months after Jeezy, 46, filed for divorce from Jeannie after two and a half years of marriage. The couple met in November 2018, got engaged in April 2020, wed in March 2021 and welcomed daughter Monaco in January 2022. News of their split initially came as a shock to fans ​when Jeezy filed for divorce on September 14, 2023.

However, Jeannie’s recent filing is at odds with her first response ​to Jeezy’s divorce filing. According to documents filed on November 30 2023, ​The Real alum hinted that Jeezy may have cheated on her when she asked her lawyer to enforce a paragraph in their prenup “regarding infidelity.”

The “adulterous party” would be hit with a “significant financial penalty” if they “[engaged] in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or [were] emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or direct messages,” according to the documents obtained by Life & Style.

Jeezy’s rep issued a statement denying Jeannie’s claims.

“Any claims of infidelity on Mr Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time,” a rep for the rapper told Us Weekly in December 2023.

Jeezy later accused Jeannie of being a “gatekeeper” to their daughter, Monaco, and requested a custody hearing.

“It’s become an unfortunate he-said- she-said situation,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2023, “There seems to be no peace ahead.”