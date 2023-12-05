Young Jeezy, also known simply as Jeezy, dominated the music world in the 2000s as one of the most popular rappers of his day. His raspy vocal style set him apart from other rappers at the time, which contributed to the success of his debut album in 2005. He’s still considered a legend by many today, so it’s no surprise that Jeezy has earned a decent net worth over the years.

What Is Jeezy’s Net Worth?

Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jeezy Earn Money?

Most of Jeezy’s earnings come from his rap career, which began in 2001 when he released an independent album called Thuggin’ Under the Influence (T.U.I.) under the name Lil J. At the time, he worked with fellow rappers Lil Jon, Freddy J. and more, who were featured on the album.

In 2004, Jeezy signed with Bad Boy Records and joined Boyz n Da Hood. Their self-titled album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2005. Months later, he signed with Def Jam Records and released his major label debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101, which became his breakout hit. The album included popular songs like “Soul Survivor” with Akon (his highest-charting single ever), “And Then What” with Mannie Fresh and “My Hood.”

Jeezy has since released 10 other albums, including the No. 1 hit records Thug Motivation 102: The Inspiration (2006), The Recession (2008) and Trap or Die 3 (2016). He is one of several artists credited with bringing the genre of trap music to a mainstream audience.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

In addition to music, Jeezy has dabbled in acting, having starred in the films Janky Promoters in 2009 and I Got the Hook Up 2 in 2019.

The rapper became a music executive at Def Jam in 2020, serving as an advisor to interim chairman and CEO Jeffrey Harleston. He also has a branding company called Agency 99, featuring products like Defiance Fuel and Naud Spirits.

Why Are Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Getting a Divorce?

Jeezy filed for divorce from TV personality Jeannie Mai after two years of marriage on September 14, 2023. He cited that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with “no hope for reconciliation,” according to Fulton County Superior Court documents obtained by Life & Style at the time. He asked for joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco, whom they welcomed in January 2022.

The “Put On” rapper broke his silence on his decision to end the union more than a month later.

“The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart,” he told TMZ in a statement on October 19. “Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart. Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship and I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves.”