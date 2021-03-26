Sisters’ night out! Kendall Jenner and sister Kylie Jenner were spotted dressed to the nines for a party thrown by pal Justin Bieber at celeb hotspot The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 25.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 25-year-old supermodel rocked a black leather jacket, a white cropped tank top, a floral skirt and black knee-high boots while her younger sibling, 23, donned a long red leather jacket with a red sheer and velvet dress and matching pumps. Both of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars had their toned tummies on full display in their trendy looks.

It seemed the ladies were enjoying a bit of a girls’ night out together, as Kendall’s boyfriend, Devin Booker, didn’t seem to be in attendance at the bash.

The Vogue cover model and the NBA player, 24, sparked romance rumors in April 2020, when they were spotted road-tripping together in Arizona. They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day — and they’ve been “getting serious” ever since, an insider previously told Life & Style.

In fact, Kendall “wouldn’t have gone public” with the Phoenix Suns player if she wasn’t confident in their bond. “Especially on Valentine’s Day, that was intentional and a sign that things have definitely stepped up between them,” the source added. “And they make a really cute couple. She definitely sees a future together.”

In the months following their road trip, the athlete got to know Kendall “pretty well,” the insider said. “Kendall’s been the one [in the] family holding out to go public with a serious romance, until now. She’s gotten super close to Devin, who she says is the first person to get her one hundred percent.”

“He knows when to lay back, when to be silly and when to leave her alone. They’re a lot alike,” the source noted. “He makes her laugh, and she’s made him come out of his shell more. Her family adores him, too. This is definitely a romance to watch.”

As for Kylie, the makeup mogul is currently single and coparenting her daughter, Stormi Webster, with her on-again, off-again ex Travis Scott. “Their No. 1 priority is Stormi,” a separate insider previously told Life & Style. “[The former flames] spend as much time together as they can” and have “the most mature relationship out of anyone” in the famous family.

“Kylie handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes,” the source explained. “It probably helps that neither one of them are interested in seeing other people, but for now, it just works.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kendall and Kylie looking trendy at Justin Bieber’s party!