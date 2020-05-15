Bravo! Khloé Kardashian praised Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler and her mentor, Sia, for their hilarious Tiger King parody rap video on May 15. The Good American founder posted the footage onto her Instagram Stories and shouted out the duo for wearing pieces from her athleisure brand in the clips. “I love you,” the 35-year-old wrote. “I spy @goodamerican.”

In the cute video, the 17-year-old raps about Joe Exotic, the larger-than-life leading man in a Netflix documentary about big cat parks across the United States. Though the credits reveal the project was a joint effort with Maddie’s makeup artist, Tonya Brewer, the dance prodigy’s BFF Sia also made a cameo appearance.

Instagram

It’s no surprise to see the brunette beauty do a little acting amid quarantine. She has a stacked resume of films and TV shows under her belt — even an unreleased film written and directed by the Australian pop star, 44. Maddie’s boyfriend, Eddie Benjamin, told the “Elastic Heart” singer he “cried” while watching the unnamed movie.

“I did [cry]. Very rare for me. When I watch a movie and I don’t get emotional, I’m like, ‘Can I feel emotion?’ Seriously, I need a good hit. It was beautiful,” the Australian musician, 18, gushed over his girlfriend during an interview in Interview magazine published on May 13. “The process sounded incredible. It seems like everything is thought out, nothing’s rushed.”

Sia also explained the secret project has been in the works for eight years and is “just about to come out.” The cerebral concept for the film is supposed to be timeless, where the plot “couldn’t be set in any city in any time so it wouldn’t age.” So, whenever the musician releases the artsy film, you know Maddie is going to nail the part. Get the tissues ready, as Eddie would say!

The cute couple has been quarantining together since March and have shared several sweet selfies with one another while hanging out in Los Angeles. The dynamic duo even fostered a puppy together amid social distancing — and then adopted him. “Hi Boots,” Maddie wrote on Instagram after sealing the deal on May 5.

Looks like the reality star is making the most of her time at home!