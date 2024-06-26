Kim Kardashian has been eyeing up soccer studs for some time, and she’s most recently set her sights super high by zeroing in on English sensation Jude Bellingham, even though he’s half her age (21 on Saturday, June 29) and already involved in a super serious romance!

“Getting Jude on board for Skims is a huge deal, he’s pretty much the hottest property in soccer now, so it’s a major score for her,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style about Kim’s decision to recruit Jude, 20, to model for her shapewear line earlier in June. “There were other options on the table for this contract. She’s very up to speed on soccer because of the kids, so she looked at all sorts of different players, but she zeroed in on Jude for obvious reasons.”

While Jude is obviously “high profile in the league,” the source adds that Kim, 43, is “also very impressed with his looks and his style and intelligence, as well as his talent.”

“She’s not throwing herself at the guy. He lives in Madrid and he’s also involved in a very serious relationship, but it’s no secret that if he was to become available Kim would be there in a heartbeat,” the insider continues. “She can’t stop talking about how hot he is and she’s very excited that they’re going to be spending time together because of this campaign.”

Kim is “really looking forward to getting to know him,” and the source explains “she’d love to take things further” with him “in a perfect world.”

“People are teasing her about being a cougar, but she doesn’t care,” the insider concludes. “This guy is hot and she sees nothing wrong with this crush.”

While the Kardashians star is seemingly interested in Jude, their professional relationship likely won’t evolve to anything more because he is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Laura Celia Valk. The professional athlete has kept most details of their romance out of the spotlight, though it’s been revealed that Laura, 25, works as a model and entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, Kim is seemingly single following her split from Odell Beckham Jr. in March after six months of dating. “Kim and Odell weren’t ever that serious, but right now they’re at different places in life,” a source exclusively told Life & Style at the time. “It was just fun but not happening anymore.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The insider added that Kim and Odell, 31, ended their romance on good terms and that there are “really no hard feelings.”

Kim announced that Jude was working with Skims on June 11, which was timed to the UEFA Euro 2024 championship competition. Kim, Jude and Skims all shared the brand’s new campaign on Instagram, while the professional athlete said he was enthused to be working with the brand.

“The opportunity to be featured in Skims men’s latest campaign is incredible,” he said in a statement obtained by WWD. “It’s so important for me to have flexibility and comfort when I’m playing and training, or even off-duty and Skims meets these needs.”