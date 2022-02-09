Stepmom material! Kourtney Kardashian gave fiancé Travis Barker‘s son, Landon Barker, a sweet shout-out while he walked in the AMIRI fashion show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8.

The Poosh.com founder, 42, shared a video via Instagram Stories of the 18-year-old model on the runway. Kourtney captioned the clip with a black heart and flame emoji, as well as tagging Landon.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

In a separate Story, the soon-to-be Hulu star shared a photo with Travis’ daughter, Alabama.

Clearly, it’s not going to be hard for Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, to blend their families after tying the knot. In fact, the A-list lovebirds, who got engaged in October 2021, want their kids to be “involved” in their upcoming nuptials, a source previously revealed to Life & Style.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Travis shares Landon and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is also incredibly close with Shanna and Oscar De La Hoya‘s daughter, Atiana. Kourtney shares son Mason, daughter Penelope and son Reign with ex Scott Disick.

According to the insider, the kids’ involvement is “the most important element” of their wedding. “The day will be about their families blending together.”

That said, it’s safe to say Scott, 38, won’t be there. “He wouldn’t go even if he was invited,” an additional source told Life & Style. “Seeing Kourtney walk down the aisle would feel like a dagger in the heart.”

The Talentless founder and the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality dated on and off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. Although they’ve sparked reconciliation rumors a number of times since then, Kourtney went public with her romance with Travis in February 2021.

As for Scott, he’s seemingly single. However, the New York native dated Sofia Richie on and off from 2017 to 2020 and more recently, model Amelia Gray Hamlin from February 2021 to October of that year.

The Flip It Like Disick producer is “trying to find a woman he can settle down with,” one insider dished to Life & Style. “His friends say he’s not happy playing the field anymore … Scott does want to find the right girl, marry and have more kids.”