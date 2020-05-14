Slowing down. Lili Reinhart opened up about her “overwhelming” year feeling “overworked, constantly stressed [and] depressed.” The Riverdale actress is actually “thankful” to have some downtime while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tend to be a glass half empty kind of person, but I have had some wonderful moments during this s—ty quarantine,” the 23-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on May 13.

The Hustlers star acknowledged that quarantine has been “a very rare experience” with “no travel, no alarm clocks [and] no work.” However, she recognized not everyone has that luxury. “I’m so grateful for the men and women in this country who are risking their lives every day to continue the fight against this virus,” she added.

“My point is, I am definitely not taking this time for granted,” she concluded her statement. “And those of us lucky enough to be safe at home should take the opportunity to focus on our mental health — because it usually goes overlooked.”

The Ohio native also encouraged followers to not “delegitimize” their “emotions” during such an uncertain time. “Your feelings deserve attention and validation,” Lili noted.

Although the starlet is experiencing some peaceful moments during this crazy time, Lili has also dealt with drama. Split rumors swirled about her and boyfriend Cole Sprouse, and some people even falsely accused the 27-year-old of cheating on Lili with model Kaia Gerber. Fans then started an online campaign to cancel the former Disney kid using “#ColeSprouseIsOverParty.”

“Twitter is such a vile place. It’s so easy to say s—t behind your f—king phone, isn’t it?” Lili slammed trolls in a series of now-deleted tweets on May 1. “This is why people choose to keep their relationships private … this is why people don’t have social media … because of this bullying.”

There didn’t seem to be much reason behind the anti-Cole campaign, which Lili was sure to note. “I don’t tolerate any of that s—t. Bully me? Sure fine, but attacking someone for literally no reason, just for the sake of a f—king Twitter trend?” she wrote in a second tweet. “Please … reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.”

She ended her rant by adding that the shade had no effect. “It’s easy to criticize someone and spew hate because it makes you feel like you have some sort of power over them. Truth is … you don’t,” the actress’ third tweet read. “Saying you hate someone or don’t like them gives you absolutely no power over them.”

It looks like Lili is taking the ups and downs in stride.