Not a fan! Love Is Blind alum Natalie Lee revealed “sources” told her season 4 contestant Micah Lussier is not on the show for the right reasons during the Monday, March 27, episode of the “Out of the Pods” podcast.

“I did hear from some insider sources that at least Micah isn’t very genuine in terms of how her relationship with Paul [Peden] and her intentions to really find a partner,” Natalie said to her cohost and LIB alum Deepti Vempati. “That’s me just saying it in just the nicest way.”

Micah made a connection with contestants Kwame Appiah and Paul. However, she decided to focus her sights on Paul, whom she ends up getting engaged to. The marketing manager has also entered herself into drama this season and online fans are deeming her as a “mean girl.”

Ser Baffo/Netflix

“It’s hard seeing really bad behavior on TV because you know that there’s cameras around,” the podcaster said.

Natalie joined Love Is Blind during season 2 and got engaged to ex-fiancé Shayne Jansen. After he popped the big question, the pair experienced quite a tumultuous relationship. Although they made it down the aisle, Natalie said no on their wedding day.

Natalie further shared her thoughts on Micah, admitting she thinks the season 4 contestant is “trying to ‘win’” the experiment for more “screen time.”

“I hate talking about that, but that is definitely a big reason for a lot of contestants who are part of the Love Is Blind experiment. They just try to partner up and make it to the next round,” she continued.

Micah isn’t the only contestant the season 2 alum has questionable feelings toward – as Natalie said she doesn’t think Paul is “genuine” either.

The season 4 couple was happy during their big reveal after Paul popped the big question to Micah. They got even closer during their first night together in Mexico; however, Micah’s behavior toward Kwame during the cast pool day raised eyebrows. Viewers deemed her behavior as flirty – but she claims “that’s how she talks.”

“When I ended it with Kwame, I was done with Kwame for good,” Micah told Entertainment Tonight before season 4 premiered. “It’s how I interact with people. But there was no question in my mind once I chose Paul that I was with Paul, and I was not going back to Kwame. But I could get how that could be confusing given our conversations.”

Micah and Paul did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.