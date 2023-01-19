Manifesting this pairing. The Bachelorette alum Michelle Young publicly pursued actor Michael B. Jordan less than one week after his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey confirmed her new romance with Damson Idris.

The TV personality participated in the viral “Hotel Lobby” TikTok challenge on Wednesday, January 18, posting the person she found most attractive.

“My mom: ‘Never go into a stranger’s car!’” the text read over a photo of Michelle, 29. The clip then cut to a *very* muscular photo of the Black Panther star with the text “get in” before switching to a video of a person diving into a vehicle.

Michelle’s flirty video caught the attention of Love Is Blind season 2 alum Iyanna McNeely, who also shared her attraction to the Creed actor.

“For real. Where we going babe?” Iyanna commented with a laughing emoji.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams participated in the online challenge earlier in the week. Actors don’t seem to be her type as her “dream man” was Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

Although Michelle’s video was mostly for humor, the possible pairing isn’t impossible considering both Michael, 35, and the Minnesota native are single, not to mention, their names flow so incredibly well together.

The “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host’s last public relationship was with ex-fiancé Nayte Olukoya. Michelle and the Canada native got engaged during Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in December 2021.

Although they had plans to move in together, Michelle and Nayte, 27, split in July 2022. The account executive revealed in September 2022 he ended their relationship over the phone after having “breakup conversations.”

Michelle shared her pain over the split with her fans; however, she exclusively told Life & Style she was “healed” in December 2022.

“I really did the work early on, and it’s a lot when so much is going on outside of you. You have to heal otherwise, you are going to constantly — like, your emotions depend on what is happening,” Michelle said at the time.

She added, “Whether it’s from that person that you broke up with, whether it’s from everybody else around you, but you really truly have to be so confident in yourself. Sticking to what you know, being who you are, never wavering from that.”

As for Michael, his last public relationship was with Lori, 26. The picture-perfect duo went Instagram official in January 2021, months after they sparked dating rumors. Like most Hollywood couples these days, they kept their relationship low-key.

After more than one year of dating, Lori and Michael called it quits in June 2022.

“Michael and Lori have split,” a source close to the former couple exclusively told Life & Style at the time.

“The relationship was moving too fast for her, and they were arguing a lot because he was talking about getting married and they’d only been together for a year, which scared her off.”