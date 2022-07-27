Single vibes! Bachelorette alum Michelle Young looks stunning in rare bikini and swimsuit photos and has been flaunting her gorgeous curves all summer.

The season 18 leading lady gave fans a glimpse inside her trip to Miami, Florida, on July 26. While the teacher usually keeps her social media activity relatively conservative, it was clear she had a blast showing off her adorable swimwear during the fun vacation with her gal pal.

Michelle’s hot girl summer comes on the heels of her split from Nayte Olukoya. The Bachelor Nation couple got engaged during her season finale and announced their split less than a year later on June 17.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” the Minnesota native wrote via her Instagram Stories, adding that she was “deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Shortly after fans learned about their uncoupling, Nayte denied cheating allegations as the reason behind their split.

“No, I didn’t cheat,” the former contestant wrote via his Instagram Story on June 25, as part of a lengthier message. “Not every breakup needs to have someone to blame. Yes, many of you seem to paint me as a red flag/ f—k boy … But I’m actually a decent guy, and I only want to continue getting better. As we should all want for ourselves.”

Neither Michelle nor Nayte have opened up about what exactly went wrong between them, but Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that the reality babe was “definitely blindsided” by the breakup.

“She was confused because I think it was, like, after her birthday, and she was like, ‘Wait, what?’” the Dew Edit cofounder, who was the cohost of Michelle’s season along with Tayshia Adams, said on her “Off the Vine” podcast at the time. “I don’t know what happened.”

Kaitlyn added, “I don’t know this for a fact — it’s just in my opinion. I’m like, ‘Did he just, like, like the attention, or did he find someone else? Because it did feel abrupt.”

These days, Michelle seems to be fully enjoying her freedom and has a great sense of humor about her new chapter. “Single tip #101: buy yourself flowers and have your friend hand them to you,” she joked via her Instagram Stories after buying herself a gorgeous bouquet during a Target run.

