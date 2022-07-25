The Bachelorette’s Nayte Olukoya made headlines following his surprising split from season 18 leading lady Michelle Young, but who is the former ABC contestant? Keep scrolling to find out what he’s up to post-show and more.

Where Is Nayte Olukoya From?

Nayte is originally from Winnipeg, Manitoba, in Canada. However, during the time he appeared on the Bachelorette, he was living in Austin, Texas.

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Since then, he has relocated to Los Angeles, moving in July 2022 following his split from Michelle. He is living with fellow season 18 contestant Rodney Mathews, a source revealed to Us Weekly on July 22.

“Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” the insider told the publication. “He’s enjoying the summer, getting to spend time with friends and getting situated in L.A. He’ll be doing more traveling like to Cancun in August.”

What Is Nayte Olukoya’s Job?

The former reality TV personality works as an account executive at software development company DISCO. Before that, he was a senior account executive for Indeed.com.

In addition to his corporate job, the source shared that Nayte is an aspiring model. “Nayte wants to get into modeling, the insider noted. “He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”

He graduated with a Bachelor’s in business administration and a minor in Africana studies from Eastern Washington University in 2019.

Why Did Nayte Olukoya and Michelle Young Split?

In June 2022, it was revealed that the Canada native and his season 18 lead called it quits, less than a year after getting engaged during the season 18 finale of The Bachelorette. The exes confirmed their split via Instagram on June 17, stirring up Bachelor Nation.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle wrote via Instagram Stories. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

The former school teacher addressed her ex directly in her message, writing, “You quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

Following his breakup from Michelle, Nayte sparked romance rumors with The Bachelor‘s Deandra Kanu in July. Though the two did not address the rumors at first, eagle-eyed fans found a photo of the pair sitting together and also speculated that Nayte and Deandra had been sharing jewelry.

Despite the clues hinting at a possible romance between the two, the source insisted that “there’s absolutely nothing going on between Nayte and Deandra.”