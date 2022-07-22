Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young.

“Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”

The insider also revealed that the reality TV personality, 27, is sharing his new place with fellow season 18 contestant Rodney Mathews.

“He’s enjoying the summer, getting to spend time with friends and getting situated in L.A,” the source added of the Winnipeg, Canada, native. “He’ll be doing more traveling like to Cancun in August.”

The former Bachelorette contestant and his season 18 lead, 29, confirmed their split in June, taking to Instagram to share the news that shook up Bachelor Nation fans.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” Michelle wrote via Instagram Stories on June 17. “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

She went on to address her ex directly in her message, writing, “You quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

Following his breakup from Michelle, Nayte went on to spark romance rumors with The Bachelor‘s Deandra Kanu in July. Though the two did not address the rumors at first, eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair sitting together in a photo later shared on @bachelornation.scoop. However, it’s unclear when the photo was taken.

Some fans also speculated that Nayte and Deandra had been sharing jewelry, with one social media user claiming they wore the same pearl necklace and that Deandra was spotted with Nayte’s chain in various photos.

Deandra did an Instagram Live on July 13 with fellow Bachelor in Paradise alum Ivan Hall and asked her former costar to describe her “type” of man.

“Probably Nayte or something,” Ivan said chuckling, noting she likes “swaggy” guys. Deandra shockingly asked, “Who?!” before also laughing it off. During their conversation, she asked Ivan to stop reading all the questions from fans about Nayte because he was getting distracted.

Despite the clues hinting at a possible romance between the two, the source insisted that “there’s absolutely nothing going on between Nayte and Deandra.”

“Him giving her his necklace to wear was just a friendly gesture,” the insider explained. “Nayte is single and happy that way — he’s not looking to jump into another relationship right away. He’s not dating and he’s not on the prowl. He’s happy being single.”