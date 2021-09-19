Date Night! Nerai in NYC Will Transport You to Greece for a Romantic Dining Experience

Date night! Whether it’s the first time you’re meeting up with the person you’ve been talking to on a dating app or you’re celebrating a five-year anniversary with your longtime love, Nerai in NYC is the perfect place to take that special someone in your life.

Located in the heart of Manhattan on E 54th Street, Nerai offers sophisticated Greek island cuisine in a beautiful, romantic setting. Come for the delicious food, and stay for the intimate ambiance and incredible hospitality.

When it comes to seating, the restaurant is divided into several rooms, making each visit a new and exciting experience. Enjoy cocktails and bites in the airy outdoor courtyard, surrounded by stunning flowers and greenery, or make your way inside for more exclusive experiences in the Wine Library, Bar Room, White Room or Garden private event spaces.

Courtesy of Nerai

The dinner menu offers several dishes perfect for sharing. Start with the traditional trio spreads for the table, which includes tzatziki, hummus and spicy feta served with grilled pita, and then munch on chips Nerai — paper-thin fried zucchini chips served with tzatziki that melt in your mouth. For starters, Nerai offers an assortment of appetizers including oysters, shrimp cocktail, greek salads and chickpea fritters. For more sophisticated dishes, try the shrimp mikrolimano (tiger shrimp in a tomato argue with feta cheese) and the grilled octopus, served over Santorini fava with caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and capers.

Courtesy of Nerai

The extensive menu continues, with pasta dishes ranging from seafood orzotto to short rib yiouvetsi, and then the main courses, which include a variety of meats and seafood dishes.

Of course, there’s always room for dessert. Try the Greek yogurt trio or the saragli, their hand-rolled baklava.

