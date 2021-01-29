Getting close! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev revealed their 2021 wedding date during the season 9 finale of Total Bellas on Thursday, January 28.

“We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” Nikki, 37, announced while popping a bottle of champagne in celebration. She and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 38, got engaged in November 2019 during a trip to Paris. However, they paused their wedding plans after the WWE babe found out she was pregnant with their son, Matteo, who was born in July 2020.

Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram

Artem assured fans the following September he and Nikki were “definitely” still going to walk down the aisle. “We don’t want to do the wedding with masks … Want to do it when things get better,” the Russian stud told Extra at the time.

Nikki got a bit more specific about their upcoming nuptials during a December episode of her and Brie Bella’s podcast. “Our goal is to get married in the fall … fall 2021,” the Arizona native explained, while noting their hesitation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re praying COVID is under control, we are mask-free or we figure out a way how to do it,” she continued. “We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light.”

Their solidified wedding plans came after the couple had a candid talk during Total Bellas about Nikki experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth to Matteo. In addition, Artem began competing on DWTS mere weeks after welcoming their first child, and his work schedule put an extra strain on their relationship.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” the Incomparable author told her fiancé during the finale. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out … I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible.”

“If something makes you feel not happy, I think you should talk to me about it,” Artem responded. “I’m sorry if I made you feel that way.”

It looks like these two are building a stronger bond every day. We can’t wait to see them walk down the aisle!