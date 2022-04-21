Innovation isn’t easy in a cutting-edge industry, but the team at Non-Fungible Films is moving full steam ahead!

“We’re at a pivotal moment of the digital age,” Cameron Moulène said. “NFF’s unique approach with blockchain and NFT ownership will revolutionize the way media is consumed and interacted with by accelerating access to independent storytellers. Our best-in-class advisory board equally values our core beliefs that IP can and will become more valuable when community owns a piece, and that individuals should have powerful creative control alongside studios. We’re honored to have this esteemed group as collaborative partners.”

The announcement comes ahead of the company’s issuance of its “Membership Pass NFT.” The pass will be a full access card to all IP that the studio creates in its lifetime, including its first original collection, Oscar Haley & The Great Beyond.

Owners of the NFF Membership Pass will receive a free Oscar Haley NFT and full IP rights around their asset. Member Pass holders will also receive discounts and early access to all future NFT collections in the NFF ecosystem. Oscar Haley is designed to become a “Multi-Metaverse Project and Platform.” NFF will launch multiple crossover experiences alongside other established collections to expand the world of “The Great Beyond” across Web3.

What are Digital Assets?

Digital assets represent a value that is stored digitally on a blockchain and are not managed or owned by any particular entity, such as a bank or government. They can be bought, sold and traded without the involvement of these central entities and can be used in private transactions or leveraged for investment purposes.

The Different Types of Digital Assets

There are several different types of digital assets, the most common being cryptocurrency coins, NFTs and crypto tokens. To know the difference between them can be invaluable when researching digital assets.

Crypto Coins and Tokens

Crypto coins and tokens are similar but can be quite different. Both rely on a blockchain. However, coins are minted on a blockchain that is designed for them and often used as currency, while tokens are less specialized and more versatile while also being implemented on an existing blockchain. For example, many tokens are based on and hosted by the Ethereum blockchain.

Defining NFTs

NFT stands for non-fungible token. It is a digital asset, such as an image, GIF or MP3, that has undergone a process called “minting,” which forever ties that asset to a blockchain. It is mostly used to provide undeniable proof of ownership for a particular digital asset, but it can also show provenance with transparency and ensure the original creator receives their royalties each time the asset they created is sold.

DeFi and the Future Of Digital Assets Investing

DeFi stands for decentralized finance and is a general term for financial services that are based on blockchain technology and crypto. Blockchains have no central management in their operation. Therefore, rather than be restrained by finance convention, they have no middle man to charge fees to process the users’ transactions.

Many people are already familiar with this because PayPal was one of the early companies to capitalize on it, even though the financial bubble of the late 2000s made a lot of vacancies in the digital world. When bitcoin debuted in 2009 and made decentralized blockchain technology highly accessible, it set the stage for the exponential growth of digital assets. For every blockchain-based operation — whether bitcoin, Ethereum or any of the thousands of “altcoins” and “memecoins” that have emerged — the operation of the system relies on the software that each user runs to keep a copy of the public ledger and to process transactions.

This is why DeFi is monumental. It allows investors, lenders, borrowers, customers and anyone else in the retail crypto or investment space to participate on a similar level. One of the tactics that have come out of this is called “yield farming.”

What is Yield Farming?

Yield farming relies on a decentralized finance architecture to manage an investment strategy that moves crypto and other digital assets from one form to another in order to maximize profit.

To understand better, compare it to managed funds in the stock market. There isn’t a worry to invest in the “right” company; you buy a share and let the investment masterminds handle which companies are included in the entire fund and in what proportion.

Yield farming does the same thing, but it happens on a crypto exchange or other DeFi platform. You invest what you want, getting tokens instead of shares. Once assets are part of the liquidity pool, they are managed by moving from one asset to another coincident with market movements. This gives a higher chance for a robust return than simply picking a coin, token or NFT and hoping that it gains value sooner than later.

Understanding Digital Assets

While the world of digital assets can be wide and diverse, it doesn’t have to be complicated. Be sure you understand how blockchain technology works, and you’ll have the perfect foundation to continue learning. There are new digital assets introduced every day and ways to potentially profit from them. So, it’s essential to stay vigilant.