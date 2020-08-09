Pregnant Lea Michele Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Out and About With Husband Zandy Reich

Getting some fresh air. Pregnant Glee alum Lea Michele was spotted flaunting her growing baby bump while on a walk with her husband, Zandy Reich, in Santa Monica, California, on August 8.

In the photos of the couple, Lea, 33, was rocking black leggings, a navy blue tank top and a black mask. Her hubby, 37, was sporting a grey T-shirt, shorts, a black baseball cap and mask. It seems the former Broadway starlet is determined to be a fit mother when her first child arrives.

In fact, she has been spotted out on walks in her athleisure best a lot recently. She showed off her bump on her Instagram Stories while enjoying a hike on July 3. Less than two weeks later, Lea was seen having a stroll with her mother, Edith Sarfati, on July 14.

Despite her outings for fresh air, the expecting actress has been laying low since allegations of her racist behavior on the set of Glee and other projects came to light in early June.

Lea’s former costar Samantha Ware called out her for a tweet supporting justice for George Floyd’s death and Black Lives Matter. “LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?” the actress, 28, responded to Lea’s post. “‘Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s—t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood …”

From there, several other costars, including Heather Morris and Amber Riley, spoke out about Lea treated them over the years. Lea issued a public apology on June 3 — but stayed away from social media in the weeks following.

She resurfaced on Instagram to honor former costar Naya Rivera on July 13. The fellow Glee alum was declared a missing person after embarking on a boating trip with her son, Josey Dorsey, at Lake Piru in California on July 8.

Her body was recovered from the lake on July 13 and she was confirmed dead — which was also the 7-year anniversary of Lea’s ex-boyfriend and fellow costar Corey Monteith’s death. Lea shared black and white images of both of her fallen castmates on her Instagram Stories that same day.

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of pregnant Lea and Zandy enjoying a walk together.