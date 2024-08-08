Rachel Lindsay’s Ex Bryan Abasolo Reveals Finances Amid Divorce

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are still battling it out in court amid their ongoing divorce and the chiropractor revealed the shocking truth about his finances in defense of his case.

On Thursday, August 8, In Touch reported that Bryan, 44, filed his monthly income as ​​$1,341 a month, according to a recently filed expense declaration. Bryan presented his financial earnings while requesting the judge grant him $35,000 of community property funds shared with Rachel.

According to the documents submitted by Bryan, he also earns an additional $300 a month in rental income. Bryan also holds money in valuables, including $10,000 in a bank account and $1.7 million in personal belongings.

Not to mention, the Bachelorette alum was awarded $13,000 a month in temporary spousal support from Rachel, 39, last month.

That said, the Florida native revealed he is drawing in debt, including a student loan account totaling $245,003. More shockingly, Bryan filed that his parents loaned him $5,435 to pay for a large amount of his attorney fees until he and Rachel finalize their divorce.

The former couple shocked Bachelor Nation when Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel in January and announced the news shortly after filing the paperwork. Both parties lawyered up quickly as they continued to live under the same roof in their Los Angeles home.

In June, Rachel answered the question that everyone was asking: Did they sign a prenup?

“A lot of people are like, ‘You’re a lawyer. … Do you have a prenup?’ I don’t. The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now … financially … is totally different than when I got married.,” Rachel said during an appearance on the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast. “We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California.”

Getty

Days after the TV host made her declaration, a source exclusively told Life & Style that she was “kicking herself for not having a prenup.”

“She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go,” the source said in a story published on June 19.

The insider later added, “He’s going after her for spousal support — and he just might get it.”

The following month, a second source exclusively dished that things were “getting ugly” in the pair’s divorce.

“Rachel thinks Bryan is greedy and twisting the facts,” the second insider told Life & Style in a story published on July 11. “She wants to settle this fair and square, but he’s playing dirty. It’s got her defenses up big-time. But Rachel’s got paperwork to prove what she’s saying is true. She’s a [former] lawyer, after all.”

On July 13, In Touch reported that Bryan was awarded $13,000 per month in temporary spousal support from Rachel. He requested $16,275 a month, while his estranged wife told the judge that $10,000 was in her price range.

After he was granted temporary spousal support, Bryan moved out of their house in Los Angeles.

On July 20, Bryan was photographed carrying his belongings out of his shared home with Rachel, while she had food DoorDashed to their front door.