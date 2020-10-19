He’s got her back! Savannah Chrisley’s pal Chadd Bryant told a fan to “chill” after they asked why they weren’t wearing masks during a dinner date with another friend.

“We wore [a] mask to the table. Restaurant. You can remove it when you’re seated, chill,” the celebrity stylist responded to the follower’s comment on the 23-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star’s Instagram on Sunday, October 18.

Courtesy Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah did not respond to questioning about not wearing a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic but gushed about their amazing time together.

“Nothing better than a night of love and laughter,” she captioned the selfie with Chadd and friend Ali Ryan. The former beauty queen could be seen with her arms wrapped around her guy friend’s shoulders. “Great night. Great people,” Chadd responded in a separate comment.

Courtesy Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah recently returned from a bikini-clad vacation with a group of friends, including Chadd, earlier this month. Although fans questioned if he is her new man via Instagram, their relationship is strictly platonic. In fact, the duo have been friends for years.

“She looks at me like that when she knows I’m right … right by her side! Last night in Cali with this one and all I can say is I love her! And no we are not dating LOL,” Chadd captioned a mirror-selfie with the Growing Up Chrisley star on October 5.

Savannah is newly single after announcing her split from on-and-off fiancé Nic Kerdiles on September 15. “There’s no hatred between the two of us … and in all honesty … that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually,” she wrote about her uncoupling with the hockey player, 26, on Instagram.

The reality couple got engaged in December 2018 but announced they indefinitely postponed their wedding in June 2020. Savannah exclusively told Life & Style in July she and Nic were navigating their “very unique” relationship after they went “back to dating” upon calling off their nuptials.

“We’re kind of marching to our own beat,” the Atlanta native explained at the time. “It has been confusing for people, but at the end of the day, we have to do what is best for us.”

Sadly, they were unable to make their romance work. However, it looks like Savannah is surrounded by great friends!