He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! Scott Disick filmed an adorable TikTok with his daughter, Penelope Disick, on Sunday, November 28.

Penelope, 9, and the Talentless founder, 38, appeared to be hanging out at Scott’s house in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles, California, while having fun on the video-sharing app.

Unsurprisingly, fans enjoyed the sweet father-daughter content. “NEEDED THIS,” one user commented. “It’s The Lord himself,” added another, referring to Scott’s nickname. “This is so cute! Love it,” a third person commented, while a fourth chimed in, “We love you, Scott!”

The preteen’s TikTok with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star comes just hours after she posted a video with her mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker. The Poosh.com founder, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got engaged on October 17 at a beach in Montecito, California, eight months after taking their romance public.

Throughout their whirlwind romance, Travis developed a close bond with Kourtney’s kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott. “They have such a great relationship with Scott, so they see Travis as a fun, responsible, present person in their lives,” an insider previously revealed to Life & Style. “He’s always doing fun things for them like letting them play his drum set, bringing them their favorite foods, and he acts like a big kid with them in the pool and backyard and Disney.”

Travis, who shares teenagers Alabama and Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, “doesn’t take himself too seriously and his kids are grown, so he hasn’t been able to be as kid-like as he is getting to be right now,” the source added. “He’s especially close to Penelope, whom he loves to joke with, do her nails and watch movies with.”

For Scott’s part, his relationship with Kourtney is strained amid her engagement. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids. So, communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close, friendly coparents yet,” a separate source told Life & Style. “Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children.”