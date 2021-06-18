Scott Disick Claps Back at Fan Who Shades Khloe Kardashian's Looks

Defending his family! Scott Disick clapped back at a fan who seemingly shaded Khloé Kardashian’s looks on Thursday, June 17.

“I will not lose, for even in defeat, there’s a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me,” KoKo, 36, captioned a series of stunning photos of herself posing inside a Rolls Royce. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her dark brown hair in a slicked-back ponytail and rocked sexy sheer, blue pants and matching crop top.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Who is she?!” someone asked in the comments to which Scott, 38, replied, “Who isn’t she? That’s the question!”

While the Flip It Like Disick star was quick to gush over the Good American founder, that doesn’t mean KoKo won’t defend herself against shady comments. The reality star has received rude comments about her appearance for years and isn’t afraid to slam haters.

“Why do you look so different in all your photos?” someone commented on one of Khloé’s Instagram photos in May 2020. “From my weekly face transplant, cleary,” she clapped back.

The mom of one perhaps came under the most scrutiny for her social media photos in April when an “unauthorized” and seemingly unedited bikini picture of the Revenge Body host began circulating online. The snapshot showed a makeup-free Khloé standing in a cheetah print string bikini that appeared to be from the Easter celebration with her famous family at Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs house.

An insider told Life & Style at the time that the reality star “hated” the photo and “demanded her team take it down.” They added the snapshot wasn’t something “she would have posted without some serious altering.”

Khloé broke her silence with a candid statement via Instagram one day later. “The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she wrote at the time. “But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world — you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared — regardless of who you are.”