Family first! Scott Disick and his 10-year-old son, Mason Disick, enjoyed a little father-son bonding time on Sunday, October 4. “Boys’ night,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star 37, captioned his Instagram Story, which featured a photo of himself and Mason reclining in the backseat of a luxury car playing video games.

Additionally, Scott and his firstborn dined at celebrity hotspot Nobu Malibu. Just days earlier, the Talentless founder was spotted there with rumored flame Bella Banos. Scott and the 24-year-old model were photographed outside of the popular established on Thursday, October 1.

The Flip It Like Disick producer’s possible romance with Bella comes less than two months following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie. Life & Style confirmed Scott and Sofia’s initial breakup in late-May. However, over the course of the summer, the pair attempted to mend fences.

On the 4th of July, the New York native and the up-and-coming actress, 22, reunited for dinner at Nobu Malibu followed by a party on the beach. “They’re giving love another shot,” a source previously told Life & Style. Sadly, by mid-August, Scott and Sofia called it quits for good. Since then, the former flames no longer follow each other on Instagram.

As for Scott and Bella, well, their connection dates back further than most fans realize. The attractive duo first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after they went on a trip to Costa Rica together. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level,” she explained to In Touch at the time. “We’re super connected.”

As it stands, Scott and Bella have yet to comment on the status of their relationship. That said, the brunette beauty did rep his clothing brand on Saturday, October, 3. Bella recorded a quick video of herself headed to Saddle Ranch Chop House in West Hollywood while rocking a unisex Talentless face mask with “vote” written on it.

Unsurprisingly, Sofia used to promote Talentless all the time — but that’s clearly a thing of the past! The California native also unfollowed the brand on social media. *Sips tea.*

