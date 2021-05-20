Time to reflect? Shanna Moakler shared a seemingly pointed message amid growing tensions with her kids, Alabama and Landon, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker. “Regret is a useless emotion,” the former reality TV star posted to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 19.

The on-the-nose quote comes less than a week after Shanna’s teenagers accused the Miss USA winner, 46, of being an absent parent. Landon, 17, responded to a troll on TikTok who suggested he and his sister treat their mother “like trash.”

“Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” the up-and-coming musician replied on Friday, May 14. The following day, Alabama echoed Landon’s sentiment and even called out Shanna’s off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

“Everybody thinks my mother is amazing. Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” the 16-year-old influencer began. “My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Speaking exclusively with Life & Style, Matthew, 28, denied Alabama’s cheating allegations. “Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past, but never have we cheated on one another,” the model assured, before praising Shanna’s parenting.

“She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family,” Matthew said. “That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

As for Shanna’s thoughts on the matter, she believes Landon and Alabama “have a lot of animosity” toward Matthew. “They’d been really not nice to him, as well, and he hasn’t done anything except be really supportive to me,” the Wedding Singer alum exclusively told Life & Style.

Moreover, Shanna “doesn’t understand” why her kids consider Travis’ girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, “queen.” Landon and Alabama have been spending a lot of time around the Poosh.com founder, 42, and her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, including a recent family trip to Disneyland.

“What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things? It’s just sad, but I understand they’re teenagers,” Shanna reasoned. “They’re being influenced by numerous people, who are very calculating, very manipulative, and there’s nothing I can do except just be there for them [and] love them.”