Thriving! Shanna Moakler was spotted wearing a black bikini and packing on the PDA on a beach with her off-again, on-again boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau.

The two have had their ups and downs throughout the year but enjoyed one another’s company as they soaked up some sun in Cancun, Mexico.

The former Miss USA, 46, and her model boyfriend, 28, faced controversy earlier in the year for their relationship. Shanna’s kids, Alabama and Landon Barker, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker, publicly criticized their mother and her boyfriend.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her,” Alabama, 15, wrote via Instagram Stories on May 15. “Not only that, but he cheats on her.”

Shanna and Matthew then quickly defended their relationship that week.

“Our love is real,” Matthew exclusively told Life & Style on May 17. “We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another … She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.”

Despite this, the duo apparently experienced a rift over the summer. Fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram and had deleted photos of one another. Matthew later told Life & Style in a second statement that he had split from the former Meet the Barkers star.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” Matthew said on July 29. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

By November, the pair confirmed their reconciliation after they were spotted together in Woodland Hills, California. Shanna was also asked about her feelings on Travis’ October engagement announcement to Kourtney Kardashian.

“Really? They got engaged? I haven’t heard anything about it,” Shanna jokingly told a reporter on November 5, according to Page Six. “No, I’m super happy for them. I think it’s great, I think they’re very deserving of one another. I hope they get good ratings.”

Shanna ultimately, though, explained she wasn’t “jealous or bitter” toward the happy couple.

“I honestly am very happy where I’m at in life,” Shanna added. “I already had that life, I already did it, I had my own TV show. I’m good. I’m in a really good place.”

The Playboy model was previously married to Travis, 45, from 2004 to 2008. Shanna and Travis now appear to have a more distant relationship.

