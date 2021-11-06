Officially speaking out. Shanna Moakler reacted to ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement and upcoming wedding, revealing she hopes the big event will lead to success for her family’s upcoming Hulu series.

“Really? They got engaged? I haven’t heard anything about it,” Shanna, 46, jokingly told a reporter, per Page Six before getting serious. “No, I’m super happy for them. I think it’s great, I think they’re very deserving of one another. I hope they get good ratings.”

When asked about how her social media posts in the weeks following their engagement news have been perceived as shade toward the couple, the model responded with a laugh, “I haven’t even said anything!”

“I’m not jealous or bitter. I honestly am very happy where I’m at in life. I already had that life, I already did it, I had my own TV show. I’m good,” she added. “I’m in a really good place.”

The former Meet the Barkers star was married to Travis, 45, from 2004 to 2008. Although the two seemed to be amicably coparenting their children Alabama and Landon, Shanna hasn’t held back her feelings on her ex’s new love life.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

An insider told Life & Style Travis and Kourtney “moved out of the friend zone” after they sparked dating rumors in January, later making their relationship Instagram official in February. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to the Poosh founder on October 17. “Forever” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned her Instagram announcement, which featured Travis’ romantic beach proposal in Montecito, California. The couple were surrounded by countless red roses and candles.

Some believed Shanna had responded to the duo’s engagement the next day. “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance,” the former Hollywood Exes star wrote in an Instagram Story.

Shanna then shut down the claims that she reacted to her ex’s proposal. “PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” she wrote on Instagram on October 19. “So [thank you], to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, monsters and desperate housewives … your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.”

While she denied throwing shade after their engagement, Shanna publicly reacted to Kourtney and Travis’ 2021 True Romance-inspired Halloween costumes. “It’s like an episode of Punk’d,” the former Playboy model commented on Instagram, after previously claiming her 2004 wedding to Travis also featured a True Romance theme. The couple even named their daughter Alabama, 15, after Patricia Arquette’s iconic character.