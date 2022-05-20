Going strong! Siesta Key star Juliette Porter and boyfriend Clark Drum are still together after making their MTV debut during season 4.

Fans met Clark, 28, on-screen when he and Juliette, 24, attended the wedding of her costar Madisson Hausburg and husband Ish Soto, which happened in October 2021. Their date night came just one month after Juliette and ex-boyfriend Sam Logan confirmed their split after nearly two years together.

Are Juliette and Clark still together?

Juliette and Clark proved they were still going strong when the episode premiered in May 2022. The JPM the Label designer shared an Instagram photo of herself smiling while holding hands with her beau during a trip to Nashville on May 14. She also documented watching the Siesta Key episode on May 19, giggling with her friends at Clark being referred to as her “friend” on the MTV series.

While the Fort Lauderdale realtor does not have any photos of Juliette on his Instagram, the reality starlet has given fans a few rare glimpses of her man.

“Such a fun night celebrating the love between @madissonhaus and @ishsoto1. Thank you for letting us be a part of your day,” Juliette captioned a slew of photos via Instagram from the wedding in October 2021, which was the first time she seemingly confirmed her relationship with Clark.

She didn’t post about her beau again until February 2022 when they attended another friend’s wedding. She shared one picture from their Nashville trip in May 2022.

That being said, Juliette isn’t shy about her blossoming romance and gushed over their “amazing” relationship during an exclusive interview with Life & Style in March. “He just wants to be with me … like, that’s all he cares about. He just wants to be happy; he doesn’t have a huge ego,” she dished at the time. “I mean, he listens to me, he actually remembers things. He’s thoughtful. He’s just great.”

The model noted that it was love at first sight for the pair. “From the moment we really met, we just never stopped talking. It was like we started dating from the moment we met,” she recalled. “I mean we’re together every weekend, we must be serious, but I think at the same time, we’re young and there’s no rush for us right now. We’re just focusing on being happy.”

Why did Juliette and Sam break up?

As for what happened with Sam, 29, Juliette said they simply “weren’t connecting” and she was “emotionally drained” from their relationship during an interview with E!.

“He didn’t have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn’t supporting me,” she said. “And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you.”