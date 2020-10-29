Unbothered, party of one! Sofia Richie was spotted flying solo to a friend’s house in Los Angeles amid speculation that ex Scott Disick is rekindling his romance with former flame Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia, 22, looked casual, yet cute in a pair of leggings, sneakers and a plaid flannel on Wednesday, October 28. To top off the look, the up-and-coming actress wore chic black sunglasses and a face mask with “vote” printed all over it.

Oh, and of course, we can’t forget Sofia’s pink Chanel handbag. The popular quilted design from the French fashion house retails for well over $4,000, according to most online retailers.

Sofia’s outing came on the heels of Kourtney, 41, posting new photos of her and Scott, 37, from Kim Kardashian‘s over-the-top 40th birthday trip to Tahiti. “Selfie selfie,” the Poosh.com founder captioned the lovey-dovey snapshots. The pair dated on-and-off for nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015. Scott and Kourtney share children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

While Sofia and the Talentless founder only called it quits in mid-August after nearly three years of dating, Scott never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney throughout their relationship, a source previously told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

In April, Scott checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility to treat emotional issues related to the back-to-back deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey, in 2013 and 2014. After less than a week, Scott returned to California, and things with Sofia hit a snag.

“They were very happy together, but she could not handle his issues,” the insider noted. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to. It’s been a very strange back and forth between Sofia and Kourtney.”

Since then, Lionel Richie‘s daughter has sparked some dating rumors of her own! First, Sofia and Jaden Smith were spotted getting cozy on the beach over Labor Day weekend. However, the “Like This” artist, 22, later confirmed they’re “just homies.”

On October 18, Sofia was photographed grabbing dinner with Cha Cha Matcha cofounder Matthew Morton. He’s “the opposite” of Scott, a separate source revealed to Life & Style.

