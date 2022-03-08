Happy Hour is all about having good times and good drinks – and that’s what Clinton Hall provides. Clinton Hall is a restaurant and bar specializing in reimagining classic American cuisine and pairing it with a selection of the best rare beers that will leave even the most knowledgeable beer experts surprised.

Clinton Hall gets its namesake and inspiration from the historic Castle Clinton in Battery Park, the original Beer Garden in America. Their current Supercraft™ beer program, ran by their in-house Chief Beer Officer, curates a constantly changing selection of unique beers. They also serve playful dishes made with fresh ingredients.

Photos Courtesy of Clinton Hall

Their signature Double Smashed Burger was voted Burger Bash’s Best Burger in NYC in 2018. Plus, you do not want to pass on their doughnut grilled cheese, buffalo cauliflower, crispy chicken wings or giant pretzel.

Clinton Hall also has a new addition to their menu – the Hashtag Burger made to celebrate reaching 100,000 followers on the official Clinton Hall Instagram. Starting on March 10, guests who order the burger and share a photo of it on social media and share the hashtag #ClintonHall will have a chance to win a $100 gift card good for any of Clinton Hall’s locations.

Photos Courtesy of Clinton Hall

While you and your party indulge in your food and beverages, you can also take part in some of the fun games Clinton Hall has to offer. The restaurant has an extensive collection of oversized versions of your favorite games like Jenga, Connect 4 and Chess. They also have card games like Uno, Cards Against Humanity and more available for your table.

Clinton Hall has several locations in the Greater NYC Area, including Manhattan, the Bronx, Williamsburg and Staten Island. To find the closest location near you, visit their website for more information.