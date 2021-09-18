Sushi Lab Is a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience in NYC for Sushi Lovers

Delicious and Instagrammable! Sushi Lab is a one-of-a-kind dining experience for sushi lovers in New York City. The restaurant, located in the Theatre Distrct on W 47th Street, offers a unique take on traditional sushi, serving an assortment of appetizers, specialty rolls, nigiri, sashimi and more.

Visitors can enjoy fresh omakase and craft cocktails on Sushi Lab’s gorgeous rooftop, adorned with flowers and greenery to make you feel like you’re dining in a botanical garden.

Sushi Lab

Start with the charred edamame, topped with lemon zest and black truffle salt, the avocado fries and bluefin toro tartare. If you’re feeling daring (and really want to up your Instagram content!), try out the lab experiment, which includes 16 signature courses of omakase made with some of the finest ingredients.

Sushi Lab’s menu also offers a vegan roll, made with soy paper, avocado, cucumber and yuzu miso, as well as a handful of other specialty rolls that are perfect for sharing — the yellowtail jalapeño roll; seared salmon roll; and matcha crunch roll, which is made of spicy baked crab, shrimp tempura, avocado and matcha covered rice pearls.

Sushi Lab/Jeremy Poon

In addition to all the above, you can also try a selection of hand rolls from crab and scallop to toro and snapper, and lab classics like the tuna flight.

