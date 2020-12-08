Unbothered! Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and fiancée Heather Rae Young responded to claims that the model’s boss Brett Oppenheim “flirts” with her on Selling Sunset.

“Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked the Flipping 101 star during the December 8 episode if it “annoyed” him when Brett, 43, “tries to flirt” with Heather, 33, on the Netflix show.

Courtesy Brett Oppenheim/Instagram

“I know Brett, he’s a good dude,” Tarek, 39, explained, while joking if something did happen, he’d “break” him. The HGTV stud clarified Brett and his twin brother, Jason Oppenheim, are “good dudes” and his “homies.”

“A lot of people mistake it for flirting or whatever,” Heather added during their joint interview. “People think he has a crush on me — and maybe he did in the past — but … I don’t.”

Fans have speculated about potential romantic feelings between the owner of the Oppenheim Group and former Playboy model because of their friendly relationship and on-screen chemistry.

“There is so much sexual tension between Brett and Heather on Selling Sunset,” one user tweeted. “Y’all can’t tell me the sexual tension and jealousy between Heather and Brett on Selling Sunset doesn’t exist. They are in LOVE,” someone else added.

However, Heather was sure to note that’s not the case, and Brett “loves and respects” Tarek. “I think in the past he never respected any of my boyfriends,” the blonde beauty continued. “Jason and Brett are protective of me and the girls. Like, I’ve known them for seven years of my life. They’ve seen my ups, my downs … They’ve never really been happy for me until now.”

Heather and Tarek got engaged in July after one year of dating. The blonde beauty exclusively dished details to Life & Style in November about their upcoming wedding.

“We’ve decided to not do it in America but I’d rather not say exactly where we’re having it yet,” Heather teased. Due to social distancing and safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple is “on track” to have their nuptials “sometime next year.”

“We were going to do it sooner at the beginning of the year but then we decided to push it back because we didn’t want to feel rushed. We really want to enjoy a non-COVID wedding,” she added. “We’re working on the guest list right now. We’re keeping it relatively small, about 120 to 130 people. We’ve been procrastinating a bit because we know we’ll have to chop people off our list so we’re putting it off.”

She also said Tarek’s kids, Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Anstead, will have special roles during their big day.

“I’ve asked Taylor to be my head flower girl and my bridesmaid, so she’s going to be standing up there with me,” she explained. “Brayden will be standing up there with Tarek. He’ll be the ring bearer.”

Tarek and Heather are one strong couple!