Tayshia Adams revealed that talking about her split from fiancé Zac Clark during Michelle Young‘s episode of The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All was “tough” for her.

During an appearance on “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, December 7, Tayshia, 31, said she was “definitely hanging in there,” before adding that the Tell All “was really tough for me because that was actually the day the news kind of broke to everyone. It was just very heavy.”

Admitting that she still “had a job to do” as Bachelorette cohost, Tayshia admitted that she was “really happy to be surrounded by all of you guys and be supported by you guys, but that doesn’t make any of that easier.”

However, Tayshia said that she doesn’t “really have anything more to say” at this moment because she’s “still going through it all.”

Tayshia said during the Tell All that she was “heartbroken” over the split, before adding that she and Zac, 36, “tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds.” Shortly after telling Kaitlyn that it was “really tough,” Tayshia walked off stage to take a moment and wipe away her tears.

Before confirming the pair’s breakup on November 22, Life & Style broke the news three days prior that the former pair were “on a break” following their televised engagement in December 2020.

“It doesn’t look good,” an insider admitted at the time, before revealing that the two “still care about each other” and “really did have a good run.”

Fans first met Zac during season 16 of The Bachelorette as he competed for Clare Crawley‘s affections before she exited the series early with contestant Dale Moss. After Tayshia stepped in to fill her role as Bachelorette, she chose Zac over runner-up Ben Smith.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Throughout their relationship, Zac and Tayshia were no strangers to breakup rumors, especially in March 2021 when fans noticed the Bachelor in Paradise alum wasn’t wearing her Neil Lane engagement ring.

And while Tayshia dismissed any split speculation at the time, Tayshia’s engagement ring was ultimately the catalyst for their recent breakup rumors. Fans noticed that the California native wasn’t wearing her diamond on three separate occasions, including to the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles on November 19.