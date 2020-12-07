This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Although it’s often overshadowed by nearby New York, Boston has a lot to be proud of. Heck, if it wasn’t for this revolutionary coastal city, we might all be eating English scones rather than “running on Dunkin’.” So, in honor of Massachusetts’s capital, let’s revive one of this city’s oldest cocktails: the Ward Eight.

Before you serve this Beantown beverage, please don’t forget to add a dash of our citrus-flavored CBD oil on top! Since the Ward Eight is basically a whiskey sour, our high-quality CBD oil will intensify the natural lemon juice.

CBD Ward Eight Recipe

Although the Ward Eight is one of Boston’s oldest cocktails, it doesn’t have a “standard recipe.” Indeed, once you start researching this cocktail, you’ll find far more than “eight” renditions online! Please be prepared to tinker with the ingredients below to find a flavor profile that works for you.

For example, if you’d prefer a sweeter Ward Eight, you might want to add extra grenadine or swap OJ for some simple syrup. Alternatively, you could cut the orange juice in half and add angostura bitters for a more, well, “bitter” experience. It’s also worth mentioning many people like to top their Ward Eight with a little soda water for dilution and effervescence.

Although bourbon is the preferred spirit in current Ward Eight recipes, it’s more likely bartenders in the 1890s made this drink with rye whiskey. So, if you prefer the spicier notes from rye, please go ahead and replace it in the recipe below.

FYI: if you want to learn how to make DIY grenadine, you’ve got to check out the tips in our previous CBD Zombie recipe.

Ingredients

2 oz bourbon

½ oz orange juice

½ oz lemon juice

¼ oz grenadine

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange slice

Maraschino cherry

Directions

Pour bourbon, orange juice, lemon juice, and grenadine into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass or a chilled coupe glass

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil on top

Garnish with an orange slice and/or maraschino cherry

According to most historians, the original Ward Eight didn’t have a garnish. Indeed, since this drink was initially created for a local politician, it was most likely served with a Massachusetts state flag.

So, if you want to get extra ambitious, go ahead and print a seal of the Bay State and tack it to a toothpick. Heck, you could even spear a few cherries on the end of this patriotic garnish. We bet your friends won’t mind the “non-traditional” sweet treat!

Wait A Second, Is Tribe CBD Legal In My State?

A common concern that customers have before ordering CBD online is whether this cannabinoid is legal in their state. The short answer is that all hemp-derived goods are federally legal per the 2018 US Farm Bill. To be considered legal “hemp,” companies must show their CBD goods have no more than 0.3 percent THC.

At Tribe CBD, we take these legal issues very seriously. In fact, we send all of our CBD tinctures, creams, and edibles for third-party lab screenings before selling them on our website. If you’d like to learn more about our thorough testing procedures, be sure to click here.