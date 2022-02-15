Good Vibes Only! The Herwood Inn Is an Artistic and Peaceful Escape in the Heart of Woodstock

Good vibes only! The Herwood Inn is an artistic and bohemian boutique in the heart of Woodstock that *every* traveler should add to their bucket list.

Located just two hours from New York City, The Herwood Inn is a joyful and dreamy getaway that’s the perfect home away from home as you explore the arts, music and culture of Woodstock, New York. The boutique’s four rooms pay tribute to music legends Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks, and each has its own quirks, unique features and playful aesthetics.

Courtesy of Winona Barton-Ballentine (IG: @shelterupstate)

Guests can spend the day shopping and dining on Tinker Street — several hotspots like Mud Club, Bread Alone, Silvia and Garden Cafe are just a 10-minute walk away! — or even explore the Catskill Mountains and other nearby destinations like the adorable town of Phoenicia.

However, staying at the Herwood Inn is an experience in itself! Guests have full access to the shed, the Herwood Inn’s “outdoor oasis,” where you can take a dip in the cedar hot tub, relax by the fire and ~soak up~ the inspiration around you. There are also lots of seasonal add-ons, like bikes you can use from May to October and sleds for winter fun on the Woodstock Sled Hill.

Courtesy of Winona Barton-Ballentine (IG: @shelterupstate)

The Herwood Inn even has two pet-friendly suites — Franklin Flat and Mitchell Manor — so your pup can tag along on the trip with no extra fee.

On top of amazing amenities, cozy accommodations, breathtaking views and a superb location, the Herwood Inn has several Proud Partners they’ve collaborated with to offer guests eco-sustainable, cruelty-free and fair trade goods throughout their stay. Some of the partners include Anchal (on-chal), Mira’s Naturals, Glo Spa, Just the Goods and more companies who are creating positive change!

Whether you’re visiting Woodstock for a weekend or looking for a longer work-from-home escape, The Herwood Inn is a peaceful, inviting and very Instagrammable place to stay. (So yes, charge those cameras!)

Courtesy of Winona Barton-Ballentine (IG: @shelterupstate)

Scroll down through the gallery below to learn more and book your stay today!