The world of social media is oversaturated. Influencers are coming from all corners, pushing forward different messages. Tiana Musarra, however, is different and has managed to cut through the noise with her unique personality and skills.

Tiana is the ultimate “It Girl” being a model, youtuber, and songwriter based in Miami. With nearly 2 million followers across all her social channels, Tiana is mindful of the fact that she has the power to make an impact. She uses that privilege wisely.

Tiana first dipped her toe in the world of social media while collaborating with social media star and Youtuber, DDG. Tiana appeared in several of his Youtube videos, which ultimately went viral, gaining millions of views. After these videos went viral, this marked the official beginning of her career and allowed her to create her own youtube channel. Since then Tiana has built her Youtube fanbase and has grown her channel to over 500,000 subscribers.

Modeling is something that also comes naturally to Musarra. She has always been interested in fashion, and social media has allowed her to share that passion with countless people. You can find Tiana walking runways for Miami Swim Week, New York Fashion Week, as well as modeling for major fashion brand Pretty Little Thing’s website. Tiana was lucky to discover her niche early on. For anybody still trying to find their perfect niche, she advises them to see what feels natural.

Musarra always leads with her personality. She strives to be 100% authentic in everything she does. “Do what makes you happy. Don’t let negativity get to you. If I would have never taken risks and listened to everyone around me, I would have never grown and got the amazing opportunities I’ve gotten,” she advises.

Fans love Musarra’s content because it is extremely raw and relatable. She posts things such as fitness, fashion, and beauty updates.

Tiana isn’t afraid to be vulnerable in front of her audience, which is a true breath of fresh air in the oversaturated world of Instagram. The model wants to create a platform for people to become the best versions of themselves and feel truly inspired instead of just going through the motions each day.

For Musarra, the choice is clear; she loves fitness, fashion, and social media, and that’s what she wants to do. “To be successful, I feel like the most important thing is consistency,” she says, adding, “Work hard and interact with the people that support you!”

Musarra advises her followers to always have a vision for the future. If they do, they are a lot more likely to succeed. She isn’t afraid to pursue her own vision and bring it to life, which is what inspires her fans.

She remains optimistic no matter what comes her way. A firm believer in building a team, Musarra likes to surround herself with good people so that she doesn’t have to do it alone. “Don’t always believe people who say that they’ve achieved everything by themselves. There’s usually a team involved and that is completely okay,” she remarks.

When it comes to the competition, Tiana is never worried. She simply lets her bright personality shine through the camera. She isn’t trying to impress anyone by changing herself, and that is why her fans love her so much.

Musarra is also very mindful of how she chooses her brand partnerships. “I’ve turned down multiple projects when they haven’t aligned with my core essence and beliefs,” she admits. To her, it doesn’t matter how much money is on the table; she prefers to go with her gut and do the things she truly loves.

The sky’s the limit for Tiana Musarra. She has big dreams and precise strategies for tackling those and making them come true.

To see more of Tiana follow her on Instagram @Tianamusarra.

Written in partnership with Amir Bakian