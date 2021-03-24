Head over heels! Travis Barker shared a cryptic post in which he seemingly revealed that he’s “never met a girl like” girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

“I’ve never met a girl like you before,” the 45-year-old wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, March 23. While the Blink-182 rocker could have been quoting Edwyn Collins‘ 1994 classic “A Girl Like You,” fans instantly made the connection to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 41. “Punk in love,” one fan replied to the post, to which Travis responded with a crying-laughing emoji.

The musician and the Poosh founder have been spending a ton of time together in the last few weeks. The new couple was photographed following a romantic dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on March 19 — and were spotted at the same celeb hotspot the following night, except this time they were seen holding hands.

Days prior on March 16, the dynamic duo packed on the PDA while waiting for their car at the valet stand at Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant in West Hollywood. The mother of three — Kourtney shares 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign with ex Scott Disick — held her man close and nuzzled her face in his chest as the pair anticipated their ride.

The former Aquabats member — who shares 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — opened up about his friendship-turned-romance with his longtime neighbor during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on March 4.

Travis revealed to the legendary child actress, 46, that he prefers dating women with children because they can relate to his love of spending time with his kids — and they don’t guilt him about it. “Now I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” he told Drew Barrymore via a Zoom interview. “It just comes natural. It’s like a maturity thing.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” an insider told Life & Style about Travis and Kourtney’s connection after they sparked dating rumors in January. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy’ because they’ve been pals for years. There’s no game playing or anything like that.”