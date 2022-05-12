Written in partnership with Christopher Cloos.

It’s happening this week. The event that is synonymous with fresh, trending and brow-raising glamour; where the industry’s most celebrated singers, artists and video producers make their mark on the red carpet and leave us all in copycat mode. Confident, bold, stylish. Where to begin? Here’s a start. With this season’s most unexpected (and expected) frames – it’s called laying the foundation.

Do Not Disappoint

Stay true to your ode to the California lifestyle with these Elsa Hosk (yes, the Swedish supermodel) vintage-inspired frames. Named after the unmatched scenery of Laguna Beach, “The Laguna” frame honors the iconic and raw beauty of those spectacular beaches in both design and craftsmanship. Made with 100% eco-friendly and biodegradable Mazzuchelli acetate. Cloos x Elsa – Laguna; introduced here in Ristretto and Delightful Crème. $179.00