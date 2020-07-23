A strong bond. Kanye West’s friend Damon “Dame” Dash is supporting the rapper amid his drama with wife Kim Kardashian. Who is the Hollywood producer who has been staying with the “Fade” artist at his Wyoming ranch? Keep reading to find out!

Damon, 49, is best known as one of the founders of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke. His relationship with the “Big Pimpin” artist fizzled out after they were unable to see eye-to-eye about certain business decisions, like signing Cam’ron to the label and Damon wanting to move more into the movie business.

Roc-A-Fella was sold to Def Jam, and Damon has since started the Damon Dash Music Group. He also sold his stake in Roc-A-Wear Clothing to Jay-Z, which further dissolved their relationship.

Damon has since launched a successful second career as a producer and director. He’s the executive producer of Growing Up Hip Hop, and directed Chronicles of Anunnaki, For NYC and many more.

It seems as though Damon became friends with Kanye, 43, through their years in the music business and running in the same social circles. These days, the producer is stepping up for the “Flashing Lights” artist.

Damon said he doesn’t “give a f—k” what anyone says about Kanye and denied the Grammy winner is “crazy.”

“People think he lost his mind just because he cried. The way he lost his mind and jumped on a jet and then jumped off the jet to come back to his 40,000-acre ranch? Yeah, I’d like to lose my mind like that,” the director told Page Six. “There’s definitely people around him that love him and he’s going to be alright. We are praying, we are working. People think like we are in an insane asylum, [but] we got an album coming out.”

Kanye went on two Twitter rants on July 20 and 21. He claimed Kim, 39, and Kris Jenner were trying to “lock [him] up” and that he wants to divorce the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Surprisingly, Damon may be the bridge between the couple, who got married in 2014, because the “Love Lockdown” artist “doesn’t want Kim to come” to Wyoming.

“Kim is not communicating with Kanye, she is communicating with his friends who are with him at the ranch,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “It is a delicate situation because Kanye feels abandoned by Kim but also would be triggered by her showing up.”

The source added that the KKW Beauty founder is “following [the] advice” of a “team of experts and doctors,” but it’s still an extremely tough situation.

“This is Kim’s literal worst nightmare — having zero control, unable to manage the perception and public scrutiny. This is everything she has worked against,” the source said.

Time will tell what unfolds, but Kanye is surrounded by friends in the meantime.