Takin’ a sip! Model Ashley Graham shared a sweet candid video while breast-feeding her son, Isaac, on her Instagram Stories on April 30. If you’ve ever fallen asleep after ~gettin’ your drink on~, you’ll certainly resonate with this mommy moment.

“I wanted to say … I’m kind of whispering because Isaac’s sleeping right here,” the 32-year-old said during the clip while panning the camera down so fans could see the newborn snoozing away at Ashley’s breast. Too sweet. The Sports Illustrated alum went on to gush over fan DMs where followers explained what they are “grateful” for amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said the sweet messages made her feel “so good.” What an appreciative moment all around.

Instagram

This definitely wouldn’t be the first time the brunette beauty has highlighted the process of feeding her infant baby. In fact, she showed off her pumping harness on her Instagram Stories (complete with a sparkly filter, mind you) on February 21. Days later, the Nebraska native revealed she pumped for the first time in public. “First pump in an Uber. Ever so slightly awkward,” Ash captioned a video of herself pumping breastmilk in the backseat of a car. Talk about normalizing motherhood, y’all.

It seems fitting that the A-lister would be a powerful example for mamas everywhere. Ashley also revealed how strong she felt after having a natural birth on her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

“I have to say now though that I gave birth, and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” the body positivity advocate said on February 4, just days after Isaac’s delivery. “Like there’s nothing that can come my way where I’d say, ‘That’s too hard. I can’t handle that.’ I went through laboring for six hours naturally.”

Plus, her husband, Justin Ervin, was an integral part of the experience. “I’m so grateful that I was able to deliver naturally in my home with my husband by my side for all six hours of labor,” Ashley said on Instagram the same day. “Holding my baby for the first time is a moment I’ll never forget. Such a special moment in my life deserved a BIG announcement!”