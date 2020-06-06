It seems like a lifetime ago Catherine Giudici was just another Bachelor contestant vying for Sean Lowe’s heart. Of course, they went on to get married and have beautiful babies, but the top four starlets from the Texas native’s season were some seriously eligible ladies.

Desiree Hartsock, AshLee Frazier, Lindsay Yenter and Catherine were the last contestants standing during the competitive season. Sean is a favorite of Bachelor Nation because he is truly a nice guy who seemed to genuinely follow his heart, which led him to the Seattle native. The pair got married in 2014 and share three kids — Samuel, Isaiah and Mia.

Courtesy of Catherine Giudici Instagram

“Don’t let the ‘fame’ stuff go to your head,” the leading man explained in a 2015 blog post about how he and Catherine stayed afloat following the season. “I’ve heard first-hand from a couple of different bachelors how being in the spotlight was detrimental to their relationship. Don’t let the bright lights and sparkly things distract you from the person you love.”

As far as the other three ladies, they have gone on to find happiness. Desi was beloved during her stint on The Bachelor, and Sean previously divulged he was “torn to shreds” after sending her packing following hometown dates.

“In that moment, I did feel it was a terrible mistake, and we didn’t have enough time,” the wedding dress designer said about being eliminated. “However, looking back, you know, he did have great relationships with the other girls. I think he ended up choosing the love of his life – and that’s not me.”

The Colorado native became the season 9 Bachelorette where she met Chris Siegfried, whom she married in 2015. The couple have two kids together.

After season 17, AshLee tried to find love again on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014. She struck up a brief flirtation with Graham Bunn but ended up leaving Mexico single.

The timing finally aligned, and she got engaged to her now-husband, Aaron Williams, in November 2016. “After a 10-year friendship and 11 months of courtship, I am marrying my best friend,” she said at the time about their long history. They got officially hitched in March 2017.

Runner-up Lindsay stepped out of the limo on night one wearing a wedding dress to show she was ready to walk down the aisle — and she eventually did. She’s now living a “normal life” out of the spotlight with husband Karl Swanson and their two young sons, Kaden and Liam, her Instagram bio says.

It looks like everything worked out for the leading man and his final four contestants. Keep scrolling to relive some of Sean’s cutest moments with Catherine, Lindsay, AshLee and Desi!