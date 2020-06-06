Slaying! Bachelor contestant Lindsay Yenter found her happy ending after Sean Lowe’s season. The Missouri native was the runner-up during season 17 and left heartbroken after the leading man got engaged to his now-wife, Catherine Giudici. However, Lindsay is doing amazing these days.

“Not an influencer, just a girl that got dumped on TV,” the former substitute teacher’s Instagram bio hilariously reads. She notes she’s now living a “normal life” out of the spotlight with her husband, Karl Swanson, and their two adorable young sons — Kaden and Liam.

Courtesy Lindsay Swanson/Instagram

The former military brat may not have ended up getting engaged to the Texas native, but Lindsay is head over heels for her hubby, whom she married in 2015. “I don’t think we are doing this quarantine thing right … aren’t we supposed to be sick of each other by now? I can’t get enough,” she gushed in a loved-up selfie with Karl at the end of April. We think she’s *definitely* doing it right.

One tragedy that struck Lindsay’s family was the death of her father, a two-star general who viewers met during hometown dates, in 2018. Sadly, he passed away just two days after Lindsay gave birth to her youngest son.

“I pray that my birthday and Liam’s birthday won’t always trigger my grief … but who knows if it will ever get better?” the reality star wrote in a candid post on May 25. “All that I do know is that my father was incredible and that he loved his family and country fiercely. And that brings me peace.”

Lindsay stood out on night one when she stepped out of the limo wearing a wedding dress. The University of Nevada grad remained a frontrunner throughout the entire season along with Catherine and Desiree Hartsock, who went on to become the Bachelorette during season 9.

ABC/Dave Hagerman

However, the Dancing With the Stars alum and Lindsay were not meant to be in the end. “You blow me away, you really do,” Sean began on decision day while admitting ending things with her was the “hardest thing” he ever had to do. “I want to give you my heart so bad, but my heart [is] leading me somewhere else.”

It was an emotional end to a relatively drama-free relationship, but it looks like Sean and Lindsay ended up exactly where they’re supposed to be!