There’s something going on here! The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and basketball player Michael Porter Jr. continued to fuel dating rumors with some PDA photos from a double date on Saturday, October 10.

“My [favorite] double date,” the athlete’s sister, Bri Porter, captioned a set of two photos of herself, her date, her brother, 22, and Madi, 24. In the first snapshot, the rumored couple seemed to be coming together to hold one another for a photo. The second image showed the cute quad posed for a picture, with Madi and Michael’s arms around each other. The Bachelor Nation babe even held onto the Denver Nuggets player’s finger in the pic.

A few days prior, the reality star and the baller were spotted out to dinner in his hometown of Columbia, Missouri. “They were seen holding hands in the parking lot,” Reality Steve tweeted about the photo of the pair that began circling the internet. The Bachelor Nation sleuth also noted there were “rumors” the duo “were seeing each other” before Michael went into quarantine before the NBA restarted their playoff games earlier this summer.

In early October, the Missourian’s team was pushed out of the 2020 Finals by the legendary Los Angeles Lakers — which means Michael would now have much more time to get to know Madi and build a bond. However, the Alabama native and her beau have yet to address their romance rumors.

Madi was the runner-up on Peter Weber‘s season 24 of The Bachelor. Peter, 29, proposed to fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale, but they broke up shortly after and Peter went on to reconnect with the former pageant queen. Peter and Madi revealed they were “open to exploring” a relationship on After the Final Rose in March, but “mutually” ended things three days after the special aired.

The Auburn University grad told Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe she was hurt when Peter started dating his current girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan — and even revealed he reached out to attempt to rekindle their spark before quarantining with Kelley, 28, in Chicago in March.

“He was, like, calling me and texting me being like, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together,’” she said on Kaitlyn’s “Off the Vine” podcast in late April. “You were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend … It just feels a little hurtful.”

The pilot later called Madi out in the comments of an Instagram fan page. “You’d think you’d have a little more respect for the situation given we both know there’s more to the story,” he wrote.