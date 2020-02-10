After some drama, contestant Kelsey Weier quickly became a frontrunner during Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor. Do the Iowa native and pilot get engaged during the finale? They definitely have chemistry, but her bumpy moments in the house could prove to have an effect. Keep reading to see the fate of Kelsey and Peter’s relationship. Caution: Spoilers for season 24 are below!

Kelsey, 28, sticks around until hometown dates, according to Reality Steve. Fans will get a glimpse of Des Moines, Iowa, while she tours around the 28-year-old leading man. It’s likely that the pilot will also meet her fraternal twin sister, younger sister, mom and stepdad during their date. The former Miss Iowa 2017 revealed earlier in the season to Peter that she’s been estranged from her birth father for many years. The home where the Bachelor Nation stud visits was actually “rented by production” to keep the cameras out of their real house, the gossip outlet reports. TBH, we don’t blame them.

ABC/Francisco Roman

However, that’s as far as Kelsey makes it. She is sent home the following rose ceremony in lieu of Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller. The former beauty queen has had a lot of ups and downs this season. Fans will probably never forget the now-infamous Champagne-gate from week two. Hannah Ann and Peter accidentally drank a bottle of bubbly that Kelsey brought from home and it turned real ugly real fast.

“That was supposed to be my moment and she took that from me,” the blonde beauty said through tears at the time. It ended up being a big misunderstanding and the ladies were able to move on.

Kelsey then scored a one-on-one date with Peter the next week in Cleveland, and their romance went to new heights after getting to know each other. Things were smooth sailing until Costa Rica when contestant Tammy Ly brought concerns about Kelsey to the leading man. She claimed that the Iowa native was drinking excessively and was “emotionally unstable.” Kelsey later snuck over to Peter’s hotel room to defend herself, and they had a sweet conversation that ended with her receiving a rose right on the spot. While it was awkward for her with the other ladies, it proved how solid her relationship was.

Unfortunately, it looks like Peter and Kelsey’s relationship simply didn’t develop as fast as the others. We know she has a bright future … maybe on Bachelor in Paradise? Fingers crossed!