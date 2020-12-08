Gigi Hadid Gives a Tour of Her and Zayn Malik’s Daughter’s Colorful and Fun Nursery — See Photos!

Too cute! Gigi Hadid gave a tour of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter’s stylish and colorful nursery on Monday, December 7, and she shared never-before-seen pregnancy photos from right before she gave birth.

“The night before I went into labor,” the model, 25, captioned a mirror selfie showing off her sweet bump while standing in the nursery. She wore a dark button-down shirt and matching pants with her hair casually worn up. Gigi and Zayn, 27, announced their daughter’s birth on September 23.

Like many first-time moms, Gigi admitted she was feeling a bit nervous before welcoming her baby girl. “Decorating [and] spending time in her nursery really helped me feel prepared when I would get too in my head,” the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star captioned a snapshot of herself “about a week” before labor.

Needless to say, she did an amazing job decorating the space for her little one. The walls were painted with a burnt-orange hue, and there were doves scattered around a patterned dresser.

In case mom or dad gets sleepy while caring for baby girl, Gigi also showed a fabulous wicker day bed covered in funky pillows with varying patterns and textures. A white shelf sat above the bed with small stuffed animals and three photos in lucite frames.

Gigi also gave a glimpse of their baby girl’s books. Instead of a traditional bookcase, the books leaned against the wall while perched on thin white shelves. “So many friends sent their favorite books,” the Virgin Eyes star explained about the collection. Baby Zigi’s collection included The Tiger Who Comes to Tea, Elmer, Are You My Mother? and Hairy Maclary.

The final photo was a shot of the crib, changing table and another angle of the dresser. The baby’s bed and three-tier changing table matched the wicker vibe of the rest of the furniture in the room. The dresser was stacked with more colorful books in every shade of the rainbow. However, the most precious items looked to be two Tiffany & Co. boxes stacked on top of each other. Inside is most likely two amazing items that their daughter will cherish forever.

Gigi and Zayn’s daughter already has such a fabulous life! Keep scrolling to tour her nursery.