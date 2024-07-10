The Golden Bachelorette star Joan Vassos looked stunning in a sparkling gold dress while filming the first night of the debut season.

“It’s been a busy summer…” host Jesse Palmer captioned a photo of himself and Joan, 61, via Instagram on Tuesday, July 9, where they posed outside of the Bachelor Mansion.

While Jesse, 45, didn’t share any information about what went down when Joan met her suitors on the first night, many members of Bachelor Nation took to the comments section to express their excitement for the new season.

“So so excited for this!!!” Lexi Young commented. Autumn Waggoner added, “If @kelseyanderson’s dad is not a contestant I’m rioting.”

Meanwhile, Gerry Turner’s daughter Angie Turner showed her support by writing, “I cannot wait for her journey to start! I love Joan!”

Fans first got to know Joan when she competed on Gerry’s debut season of The Golden Bachelor. Despite creating a strong connection with Gerry, 72, Joan left the show early due to a family emergency. She further elaborated on the situation during the Women Tell-All in November 2023, explaining that she went home because her daughter had “a really serious case of postpartum depression.”

“She needed me. She needed her mom and I didn’t think twice. I knew I had to be there. I heard it in her voice. I could not get on that plane fast enough,” Joan recalled about her daughter.

However, Joan assured fans that “everything is great” now with her daughter and granddaughter.

While Joan didn’t find love with Gerry, it was revealed that she will get a second chance at finding her happily ever after on reality TV when she was named the first Golden Bachelorette during the ABC upfront on May 14.

One day after the announcement, Joan took to Instagram to express her excitement over the news.

“The first Golden Bachelorette … I truly can’t believe it! I’m positively overwhelmed by the love and support you are all sending my way. Thank you @abc for picking me and @bachelornation for rooting for me!” she wrote alongside a promo video for the season. “As I embark on this journey, I hope to make you all proud, follow my heart, and have a lot of fun along the way. I’m honored to represent all of the golden ladies out there, turns out we aren’t invisible after all.”

After Joan left The Golden Bachelor, Gerry ultimately proposed to Theresa Nist during the November 2023 finale. The pair wasted no time and tied the knot during a televised ceremony in January.

Despite seeming madly in love, Gerry and Theresa, 70, shocked fans when they announced their plans to divorce during a joint appearance on Good Morning America in April. They explained that they were “dissolving [their] marriage” because they couldn’t decide on a place to live. Gerry currently lives in Indiana, and Theresa is located in New Jersey.

After explaining that they’re both “dedicated” to their families, Gerry said it was difficult for either of them to relocate. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” he said.

Life & Style confirmed that they settled their divorce on June 12, and they agreed to waive a final hearing.