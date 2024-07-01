Eddie Murphy weighed in on The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist‘s divorce, admitting he was outraged by their split.

“Last year, I watched all of The Golden Bachelor. You know they broke up?” Eddie, 63, said about Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, during an interview with the New York Times published on June 29. “What kind of s–t is that?”

After noting that the couple filed for divorce just three months after they tied the knot in January, he recalled feeling hopeful for Gerry and Theresa while watching their love story play out on the show. “I watched that s–t, I was like, ‘This is so nice, they found love in the second part of they life. This is a nice show. Bravo!’” Eddie shared.

“Then I find out [they] motherf–king broke up three months later,” the Saturday Night Live alum continued. “The same old s–t.”

Fans watched Gerry and Theresa fall in love during season 1 of The Golden Bachelor, and they tied the knot soon after during a televised wedding. The couple initially seemed to be going strong, though they shocked fans when they announced their decision to divorce in April.

During a joint appearance on Good Morning America, the former couple explained they were “dissolving [their] marriage” after they couldn’t decide on a place to live. While Gerry was living in Indiana at the time of their marriage, Theresa resided in New Jersey.

He noted they’re both “dedicated” to their families, which made it difficult either of them to relocate. “So we look at these conversations and we both think it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart,” Gerry explained.

Despite deciding that their romance wasn’t meant to be, Gerry and Theresa insisted that they still “loved” each other and would remain “best friends.”

The pair settled their divorce on June 12 and agreed to waive a final hearing, Life & Style confirmed at the time.

Prior to their engagement airing on the show, one of Gerry’s exes came forward with claims that they had a secret relationship before he began starring on the show. The woman – who used the pseudonym Carolyn – told The Hollywood Reporter that she dated Gerry for several years after his late wife, Toni, died in 2017. The reality star faced backlash in light of the claims, as many viewers were under the impression he hadn’t dated anyone since Toni passed away.

Disney/John & Joseph Photography

Shortly after their split was revealed, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Theresa “saw” the “red flags” in her relationship to Gerry. “He lied about not being in a relationship after his first wife passed, which he only admitted to when the woman came forward,” the source shared.

After noting that Theresa eventually started having concerns about their relationship, the insider said “it was too late” and she “was already head over heels in love.”

“It was a huge waste of time and it broke her heart, but she’ll get over it,” the source continued. “Theresa is definitely better off without him.”