Stay tuned! The Bachelorette will not air on November 3 due to coverage of the presidential election, but fans will still be able to see all the drama later in the week.

Clare Crawley’s journey to find love will continue on Thursday, November 5. Starting the following week, on November 10, episodes will continue airing on Tuesdays as usual.

This week is especially exciting since the 39-year-old Sacramento native’s relationship with contestant Dale Moss is coming to a head with the other contestants, who are increasingly frustrated by their strong bond. Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the leading lady wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with the former football player, 32. Talk among production days later said Dale proposed to Clare, and they are now engaged.

A source told Life & Style in October that the duo is “still very much together and in love” following the drama-filled season. They are “keeping their relationship off the radar” to avoid spoilers, but they “speak all the time and are going strong,” the insider added.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The romance will be turned all the way up for the Bachelor Nation couple as Chris Watson and Bri Stauss from The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart perform during a steamy one-on-one date.

In addition, the reality dating show finally began teasing new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams’ appearance. A promo video during the October 26 episode showed the former Bachelor in Paradise star stepping out of the pool in an orange bikini, and fans are ready for the midseason swap.

Despite receiving backlash after falling for Dale so quickly, Clare is unbothered by the shade when it comes to following her heart. “What exactly is the formula for falling in love?” she wondered to Us Weekly in October as a response to those saying she got engaged too quickly. “Is there one way to do it? Is there one example of this is how it’s done? Who are these people to decide how long it takes somebody to fall in love? Is it a week? Is it a month? Is it a year? Is it two years?”

She added, “It’s not for anybody to really decide if there is a cookie-cutter for that.”

Buckle up, the drama is just getting started! See more season spoilers here.