Not turning a blind eye? Love Is Blind cohost Vanessa Lachey is receiving major backlash for her hosting abilities after the season 4 live reunion premiere on Sunday, April 16. Although she and husband Nick Lachey have hosted the show since the first season, viewers are pushing for new talent. Keep scrolling to read more about Vanessa’s hosting backlash.

Why Is Vanessa Lachey Receiving Backlash From ‘LIB’ Fans?

Vanessa’s demeanor was noticeably different during the live reunion, and she seemingly had a biased opinion toward some of the season 4 cast members.

While viewers deemed contestants Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova as the “mean girls” and Jackie Bonds the ultimate villain of the season, the NCIS: Hawai’i actress was the sweetest to them during the reunion.

At one point, Vanessa got snarky with Jackie’s ex-fiancé, Marshall Glaze, for not remembering every detail his ex talked about in her pre-recorded Zoom interview alongside boyfriend Josh Demas. During the interview, Jackie claimed she knew her relationship with Marshall was over when he called her a “derogatory term.” The marketing manager denied the accusation but did admit to taking a joke too far, saying Jackie had “a strong jawline,” which got Vanessa pretty flustered.

Sara Mally/Netflix

“If someone starts a petition for Vanessa Lachey to never step foot on a Netflix hosting job ever again I’m signing bc it still has me bothered. The fact tht she said “I don’t know how I would feel if” to Marshall. YOUR A HOST, WE DONT CARE HOW U FEEL!! #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 [sic],” an online user tweeted on April 17.

Beyond the drama, Vanessa kept pushing for a “Love Is Blind baby” and asked each of the married couples including Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi and Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, who was “going to give her one” first.

“I was like, ‘Jesus y’all really put the baby pressure’ … My god,” Brett responded, after Tiffany explained that they are enjoying each other and traveling the world before they plan to become parents.

Fans also noticed the constant baby questions and shared their frustration online.

“Vanessa Lachey pushing this baby thing so hard is extremely uncomfortable and cringey [sic],” one fan tweeted, leading another to reply, “Even Brett tried to stop her and she followed up with but your baby’s AF1s will be so cute like give it a rest! [sic]”

Does the ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Think Vanessa Lachey Is a Terrible Host?

The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star not only got sassy with Marshall but Paul as well. After being asked why he said “No” to ex-fiancée Micah at the altar, he shared that he didn’t feel he brought out the best in her, especially in her nurturing abilities.

Although the environmental scientist spoke his truth and took accountability for his decision, Vanessa didn’t seem happy with his response ​– and Paul caught the vibe, too.

“I was like, ‘F–k, man.’ They kept drilling, drilling it down on me,” Paul told ET the night of the reunion. “I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don’t know. But that’s just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did.”

Has Vanessa Lachey Responded to the ‘LIB’ Reunion Backlash?

The actress-turned-host has yet to respond to the negative feedback online – but she did share a message via Instagram after wrapping the reunion.

“I want to take a moment, on this platform, to acknowledge the intense vulnerability that goes into our show (each season). I’m so proud of this cast and their willingness to put themselves out there. It wasn’t easy and this has been a LONG process to get to the reunion,” she wrote on Monday, April 17. “Please keep in mind online (and in life) that ‘words have weight’. What you say to someone you don’t know (and don’t know the whole story to) can have a lasting effect on them… in many different ways. Mental health should always be treated with respect. There’s always help.”