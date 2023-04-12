Is love truly blind? Love Is Blind season 4 has been one of the most dramatic seasons yet, as two stars who got engaged in the pods realized they made the wrong decision and began dating their former pod flames. But which couples from the Netflix dating experiment actually said “I do” on their wedding day? Keep reading to find out which Love Is Blind season 4 couples got married.

Do Brett and Tiffany Get Married?

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell were one of the strongest couples throughout the experiment, with their only drama being due to the stress of planning their wedding.

“I don’t have any doubts. We’re gonna make it,” the shoe designer told his recruiter fiancée. However, in a teaser for the pair’s wedding, Tiffany was seen looking emotional at the altar, while Brett was shaking his head.

On a clip from the day of their wedding, Brett told producers, “This is the most important day of my life.”

“I don’t ever want to be a person that makes a decision like this, and then comes back and be like, ‘Actually, sorry babe. It didn’t work out,’” he added.

While Tiffany said she “would be devastated,” if Brett called off the wedding, it appears she didn’t have to worry as court records viewed by Life & Style reveal the pair tied the knot on May 7, 2022.

Do Kwame and Chelsea Get Married?

Unlike Brett and Tiffany, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin had to overcome many obstacles on their way to the altar, namely the former soccer player’s former fling, Micah Lussier.

“Do you think that you made the right choice?” Kwame asked Micah during his fiancée’s birthday party. Micah then turned the question back to him, though both refused to give concrete answers.

Despite the pediatric speech language pathologist forgiving him, Kwame found it hard to accept the many “compromises” he was making for their relationship.

“Us taking that step forward and deciding with each other, ‘We’re going to get married,’ and I’m going to instantaneously change all my lifestyle to fit yours,” he told his friend during the men’s tuxedo fitting. “That’s not an easy decision. It almost feels like her life gets easier in this next step and mine doesn’t.”

The Ghana native – who was planning to relocate from Portland, Oregon, to Seattle, Washington, after their nuptials – added, “When it comes to a marriage, we’re merging two lives. But in this sense of merging, I am taking every sacrifice. She’s not making a single one.”

Fans watched as Chelsea said “I do” on their wedding day, but the scene left off with a cliffhanger before Kwame could give his response. Despite his mother’s lack of approval for their relationship, court records indicate that Kwame did say, “I do,” and the pair were married on May 6, 2022.

Do Paul and Micah Get Married?

Paul Peden and fiancée Micah’s relationship started off rocky as she seemingly still had feelings for Kwame, and viewers were constantly unsure of their relationship as Micah gave off mean girl vibes and was accused of being there for the wrong reasons. However, after she defended her environmental scientist beau to her friends, it appeared their love was stronger than fans originally thought.

“Today is so important because it could be the very first day of the rest of Paul and I’s life together,” Micah said on their wedding day. “We’re more in love than ever. We’re happier than ever.”

For his part, Paul told producers that if he and Micah did not work out, “[he] would not be okay with it.”

During a teaser clip of their wedding, Micah was seen at the altar telling her groom, “In this moment, the best thing I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first.”

While it’s unclear which of the two said “I don’t,” court records viewed by Life & Style reveal that Paul and Micah did not tie the knot. However, they both follow each other on social media, which possibly hints that they continued their dating relationship after the wedding.

Do Zack and Bliss Get Married?

After rekindling his romance with Bliss Poureetezadi following his split from Irina Solomonova, Zack Goytowski voiced his doubts about their relationship, comparing the two to Romeo and Juliet.

“I don’t want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me,” the criminal defense attorney told producers on their wedding day. “Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason.”

For her part, Bliss previously told her fiancé that “it’s okay to change your mind in things,” adding that she “[wants] it to feel fully right.”

It appears that Bliss and Zack did not let her father’s concerns stand in their way, as court records viewed by Life & Style confirm that they tied the knot on May 9, 2022.